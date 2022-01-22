Jed Schappell

Funeral services for Jed Keith Schappell will be held at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. There will be a visitation from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
There will be a committal with military honors following the service at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Schappell died on Jan. 15, 2022. He was born Sept. 30, 1955.
Jed attended Killeen High School. Graduated from Dimond High School in Alaska in 1973. He studied music and played trumpet at the University of Arizona.
After serving in the U.S. Army, he enjoyed helping individuals get into new vehicles for over 20 years.
After his car selling days, he spent his time helping people care for their property mowing their lawns, raking leaves, trimming trees or bringing them firewood. He always enjoyed putting smiles on others’ faces by telling a joke, helping those who needed it the most or just sharing a good story.
Jed is survived by his wife of 35 years Michele; daughter Elizabeth; mother Mary; sister Joy; brother Jon; nephew Ian and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Schappell family.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of the Funeral Services.
