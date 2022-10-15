Jefferson Franklin Smith

Memorial services for Jefferson (Jeff) Franklin Smith, 64, of Kemper, will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home in Lampasas.
Mr. Smith died Sept. 25, 2022.
He was born May 23, 1958, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Elgin and Ann Smith.
Jeff attended school in Killeen. He loved playing the drums in the school band. After finishing school, Jeff worked as an auto body and paint technician.
Jeff was a car enthusiast. He enjoyed dirt bike riding and racing. He also enjoyed spending time on the lake water skiing.
His pastimes included playing the drums, listening to music, and remote-control models. Jeff loved tinkering with electronic equipment. He had a very creative mind and enjoyed disassembling and recreating electronic equipment.
As Jeff often said, “See you in the funny papers!”
Mr. Smith is survived by his two sons, Jefferson (Bogie) Lee Smith (fiancé, Jessica Marie Bellah) of Kempner, and Zachary (Zach) Smith (Masie) of Moody; two grandchildren, Aleyna and Gabriella; his siblings: Lynda Lieske of Rising Sun, Maryland; Chuck Smith (Brenda) of Lampasas, John Michael Smith of Waco, and Lisa Everett (Bryan) of Belton; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: https://www.heritagefuneraltx.com/obituaries/Jefferson-Smith/#!/TributeWall
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice in Jeff’s name.
