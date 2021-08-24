Services for Jeffery Bodkin, 62, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Mr. Bodkin died Aug. 22, 2021, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 7, 1958, in Lafayette, Indiana, to William C. and Beth Bodkin.
Survivors include his mom, Beth Bodkin; wife, Robin Bodkin; two daughters; and two brothers.
Visitation will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
