Jeffery Southworth

Graveside services for Jeffery Neil Southworth, 64, of Kempner, will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Southworth died on March 28, 2022, surrounded by family members.
He was born on June 18, 1957, in Kenmore, New York, to Joe and Kathy Southworth.
Mr. Southworth married his second wife, Doris D. Daniel. on March 19, 2002, after his retirement from the U.S. Army in August of 2001 after more than 24 years of service.
His tours of duty sent him to Korea, Germany, Panama, Somalia, Southeast and Southwest parts of Asia, Croatia and Kosovo.
He was awarded 42 personal awards, including Combat Infantry Badge, Meritorious Service Medal (4th Award), and numerous others.
He enjoyed spending time with his wife, Doris and his golf friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joe Southworth.
Survivors include his wife, Doris D. Daniel (SFC, US Army Ret.); mother, Kathy of Oberlin, Ohio; brother, Roger of Sandusky, Ohio; sister, Janet of Elyria, Ohio; children, Ray of Taylor, Texas, Richard (USMC) of North Carolina, Rachel of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Ronald of Colorado Springs.
Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel and Cremations in Lampasas is in charge of arrangements.
