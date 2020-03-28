Jeffrey Banks Sr.

A visitation for Jeffrey V. Banks Sr., will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home, 425 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. Interment will follow at the Central Texas States Veteran Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Banks died March 22, 2020.
He was born Nov. 14, 1955, the youngest brother of his late sister, Rose Gilliam, in Queens, New York.
He was married to his late wife, Leola Denise Banks, for over 12 years.
Jeffrey was raised by the late Madeline and William Banks.
Jeffrey joined the military from 1977 to 1998 with many awards and decorations. Some of his awards are (3rd) Army Commendation Medal, (3rd) Army Achievement, Army Superior unit, (5th) Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service, Noncommissioned Office’s Development Ribbons (#3), Army service Ribbon. Overseas Service Ribbon (4th) and Expert Marksmanship Qualification badge, along with many military educations courses.
Mr. Banks served four tours overseas and several stateside duties during his military career.
Also after retiring from the military, he worked civil service as contractor operations office and DoD test support officer as a government employee at Fort Hood.
He graduated CTC with honors with an associate degree in business management.
Survivors include his son, Jeffrey V. Banks Jr.; sister, Adrienne Banks; brothers, Eddie Banks, Kenneth and Byron Perry of New York; his niece, LaTisha Guilliam of Waco; granddaughters, Tamiyah Torres Banks and Penelope Buentello. His stepchildren/grandchildren, Banielle (Shauny) Mclemore, Robert (Tony) Liscano of Killeen. Alylah Donald, Elyjah and sisters-in-law. Jeffery also leaves behind his beloved pets (Gus and Doja) and a host of loved ones and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.