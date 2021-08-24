Jeffrey Bodkin

Funeral services for Jeffrey Wayne Bodkin, 62 of Belton, will be 1 p.m. today at Immanuel Baptist Church Temple
Mr. Bodkin died Aug. 22, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 7, 1958, in Lafayette, Indiana, to William C. and Bethalee (Boyer) Bodkin.
On Jan. 17, 1987, he married Robin Reed Bodkin in Salado.
Jeff was a 1977 Killeen High School graduate. After working as a journeyman carpenter, at age 33, Jeff graduated from Oklahoma State University with a business degree.
He owned Regeneration Construction Services for many years and later retired from his beloved career as a project manager in Facilities Management for Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC) at Fort Hood.
While at CRDAMC, Jeff was awarded the R.B. Maynor Memorial Quality Assurance Evaluation Award, the MEDCOM G-9 Barry Richmond Award, and several other awards for outstanding civilian service.
Jeff was a deacon and faithful Sunday school teacher at Immanuel Baptist Church.
He had a passion for his family and friends, music, baseball, Formula 1 racing, his dogs, and the outdoors. If you encountered him for a minute, he would have you listen to his latest music find.
Jeff was a faithful warrior who fought many health battles over the past 15 years and never let them get him down. He left an amazing legacy for those who were inspired by his “never quit, never complain” attitude.
He was preceded in death by his father and his mother-in-law Susie Pietrowski.
Survivors include his wife, Robin Reed Bodkin; his children, Raven (Brian) Watson, Roxanne (Randall) Hale, a grandson William Watson, Baby Hale on the way October 2021 and brothers Shawn (Barbara) Bodkin, Steve (Kathy) Bodkin, nephew Brett Bodkin, brother-in-law Randy (Regina) Reed and in-laws C. Don and Mary K Reed.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made in lieu of flowers to Walk a Mile in My Shoes, PO Box 2285, Harker Heights, TX 76648, or Pitch in for Baseball at pifbs.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.