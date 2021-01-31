Jeffrey Michael Kelly
Jeffrey Michael Kelly, 38, beloved son, adored brother, silly uncle, and proud father of Copperas Cove, passed away on January 15th, 2021. He was born to Michael Kelly and Barbara (Payne) Beeksma on April 14, 1982. Most of his life was spent in Copperas Cove, TX, but he frequently visited and then lived in Oak Harbor, WA for many years after having children. Diversely skilled and nearly winning a city council election at 23, he ultimately discovered and pursued his passion for cooking and culinary arts.
The old saying “A loving heart is the truest wisdom” flawlessly described his natural love for others. He never met a stranger, always greeted you with the perfect hug, and refused to judge others. He had an incredible love for life, family, and music. Possessing unrelenting wit and sparkling charm, he was a great story teller, and you could safely assume his stories were at least half true. Happiness for Jeff was being surrounded by kids and family, playing video games, watching movies, and cooking dinner for everyone with music audibly bellowing from his headphones.
Jeff deeply loved and leaves behind his parents Barbara and Michael (wife Christie), children Erin Christine and Devin Michael, sisters Michelle Kelly and Kathleen VanDenburgh (husband Doug), three nieces, a nephew, numerous extended family members, and a multitude of friends and acquaintances from every walk of life. His family hopes that those who knew him celebrate his life and keep his memory alive by telling the stories that we all loved so much to hear.
A memorial service is scheduled for February 6th at 10 am at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
