Graveside services for retired Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Scott Owen, 55, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Owen died Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston, Massachusetts.
He was born June 23, 1965, in Port Jervis, New York, to parents Thomas Edwin Owen and Carolyn (Turner) Owen.
Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Scott Owen served our country proudly in the United States Army for 23 years, including Desert Storm and six tours in Iraq. Jeffrey was a fighter and fought hard with his battle of cancer and was an inspiration to the Clinical Trials “Right to Life” Research, thanks to President Donald Trump.
Mr. Owen was preceded in death by his grandparents; Lewis and Jacqueline Rau of Port Jervis, father; Thomas Owen, brother; Kevin Mangus.
Survivors include his mother Carolyn Owen of Copperas Cove, great friend Pamela Kilpatrick of Copperas Cove and the mother of his children, son; Ryley Owen of Copperas Cove, daughter; Beau Owen of Copperas Cove and one sister; Jacqueline Callahan of Port Jervis, New York, aunt and uncle; Maryann and Ronald Turner of Clarksville, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.