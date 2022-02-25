Jeffrey Ponder

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeffrey Rance Ponder will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ponder died Feb. 6, 2022, in Temple.
He was born May 17, 1962, in Heber Springs, Arkansas.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed family, running, hiking, bike riding and reading.
A visitation and rosary will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church.
