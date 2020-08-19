Funeral services for Jennie Faye Washington, 71, of Killeen will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Westside Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Washington died Aug. 11, 2020, in Killeen.
She was born Sept. 27, 1948, in Madisonville.
A viewing will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.