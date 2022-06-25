Jennis Parcells

Funeral mass for Jennis Marie Parcells, 84, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hillside Cemetery in Saguache, Colo.
Mrs. Parcells died June 17, 2022, of complications from Alzheimer’s Disease.
She was born Nov. 17, 1937, to Bonnie and Henry Kessler, in Inglewood, Calif.
Jennis grew up loving the beach, hanging out at her dad’s chandelier shop in Beverly Hills, and spending time with her brother and sisters. In high school, while participating in Junior Achievement, Jennis met the love of her life, Joseph (Joe) Parcells. Upon graduation, they married, devoting an incredible 40 years to each other. Jennis began working for JCPenney then Hughes Aircraft, leaving only to start their new family of five beautiful girls in nine years. Their home was always warm and welcoming to all. Jennis would cook an amazing meal, living her motto: “If you visit our house once, you are a guest. Come back again and you are family.”
Over the years, Jennis and Joe moved their family around the nation from California, to Colorado, to Iowa, to Texas, and back to Southern California. Her biggest passion and joy came from raising her daughters, teaching them the power of love, kindness and resiliency. Jennis found happiness in children. She taught swim lessons and became a lifetime Girl Scout troop leader, always smiling and singing campfire songs and church hymns. She especially loved playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Despite the many challenges life presented, Jennis lived a life full of joy. She took pride in giving her gifts to others, whether that be couponing, sewing or sharing her strong faith in God. This is something her family cherishes and aspires to adopt in their own lives in honor of hers.
Mrs. Parcells is preceded in death by her daughter, April; husband, Joe Parcells; brother, Jerry Kessler; and sisters, Carol Jean Kessler and JoAnn Underwood.
Jennis is survived by her daughters, Mary Parcells, Anita Wardlow and her husband Bruce, Dr. Susan Ryan, and Rose Shirmer and her husband Rodney; her grandchildren, Bernard Ryan and his wife Shea, Ashley Crane and her husband Martin, Elizabeth Craig and her husband Brian, Bruce (BJ) Wardlow, Nicole Gripton and her husband Tommy, Aleia Wardlow, Rachel Shirmer, Abbie Wardlow, and Lorelei Shirmer; and her great-grandchildren, Andrew Craig, Abby Craig, Zoey Crane, Elizabeth Gripton, Nora Ryan, Camden Gripton, and Martin Crane IV; and older sister, Joy Lowman.
A family rosary walk will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Viss Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
