Graveside services for Jenny Clague, 74, of Gatesville, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Gatesville City Cemetery, with Felicia Nunn Inman officiating.
Mrs. Clague died June 19, 2021, in Gatesville.
She was born Jan. 1, 1947, in Gatesville, to the late Jim and Dora Moore Harrington. She married John T. Clague Jr. in 1965. After their marriage, she traveled throughout Europe and the United States during his Army career. After his retirement, they resided in Nolanville, until his death in 1986.
She moved back to Gatesville in 1986, where she enjoyed spending time with family, friends and neighbors. She also enjoyed gardening and traveling until her health declined.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael T. Clague in 1994; brother, Jimmie Harrington; sister, Joyce Harrington Newton; and a niece, Elizabeth Ann Featherson.
Survivors include nieces, Betty Kizer and her husband, Ralph, Rose Bachmayer and her husband, Albert; nephew, Larry Richardson; numerous great-, great-great- and great-great-great nieces and nephews; as well as many cousins and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.