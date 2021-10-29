Jerad Santos

A funeral service for Jerad Patrick Santos, 24, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Reception will follow burial at St. Paul’s Parish Center.
Mr. Santos died Oct. 9, 2021. He was born Dec. 30, 1996.
Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.