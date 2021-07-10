Funeral services for retired 1st Sgt. Jerome Sherman Sr., 63, of Killeen, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen. Burial with military honors will be follow the ceremony at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Sherman died July 1, 2021, in Killeen.
He was born April 1, 1958, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Visitation is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Condolences may be offered at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
