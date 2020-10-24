Funeral services for Jerrie Dean Norris, 69, of Killeen, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Chapel. Burial will follow in Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Norris died Oct. 22, 2020.
He was born May 27, 1951.
He lived an amazing life full of unbelievable tales and adventures.
A beloved husband to Elizabeth (Susie) for 47 years and a much loved son, brother, father, and grandfather, his hobbies included tinkering, fishing, and family time.
His greatest treasures were his grandchildren. If he knew how great they were, he would have had them first.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Addie Norris, Roy and Dortha Fitzjarrell, brother Kenneth (and Wanda) Norris, and grandchildren, Jerry (JD) and Kaitlyn.
Survivors include his loving wife, Elizabeth; sisters, Vallerie and Bill Norried and Edwina and David Lamm; his children, Tim and Susan Norris, Matthew Ponton, Jeri Norris, Jesse and Cheryl Davis, and Bill Norris; grandchildren, Trevor, Nickolas, Aurora, Jonathan, Amiee, Jenna, Colton, Piper, Olivia, and Charlotte.
A visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
