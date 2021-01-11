A celebration of life for Jerry Leonard Beaudin, 78, of Copperas Cove, will be at noon Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Inurnment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at 2 p.m.
Mr. Beaudin died Dec. 29, 2020. He was born Oct. 24, 1942, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Leonard Beaudin and Margaret Kirkland Beaudin.
Mr. Beaudin graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1960 and joined the military shortly thereafter. He served a total of 21 years between the Navy and Army and retired as a sergeant first class from the Army in 1981. He received the Bronze star for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces between July 1967 and 1968. He was in the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam and Italy.
While stationed in Boscomantico (Verona), Italy he met the love of his life, Giovanna Menin Beaudin in October of 1964. They were married for 56 years.
After his military career, he worked 25 years for civil service, retiring from Apache Arts and Crafts as the framing department manager at Fort Hood. His hobbies included photography, coin collecting, hunting, fishing and watching the Green Bay Packers win.
Mr. Beaudin graduated from the School of Modern Photography in 1972 with a degree in professional photography. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove.
He loved cracking corny jokes and hanging out with family. Mr. Beaudin took much joy in making sure his family was loved, taken care of and provided for. Family was everything to him and he was a great grandpa to all of his grandkids.
Mr. Beaudin was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers, Richard and Alex, and sister, Jeanette.
He is survived by his wife, Giovanna; three daughters, Elizabeth Wood and her husband, Jim, of Copperas Cove, Cristina Strahm of San Marcos, and Genny Reza and her husband, Alex, of Belview, Neb.; five grandchildren, Chase Brice, Chelsea Benjamin-Brice, Cameron Wood, Chloe Strahm and Andye Strahm; and nieces and nephews.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of the arrangements.
