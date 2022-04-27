Funerals services for Jerry Elliott Fitzgerald, 79, of Kempner will be held at noon today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Interment services with military honors will be at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Fitzgerald died April 13, 2022. He was born March 8, 1943 in Silverton, Ore.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.