JERRY MICHAEL “MIKE” BRUMBALOW
9/14/1949 - 1/11/2021
Our family and community sadly lost a quintessential pillar on 1/11/21 in his home with his wife by his side. Jerry Michael “Mike” Brumbalow was born in LaGrange TX, Sept 14, 1949 to Sarah and Fred DeLois “Monk” Brumbalow. He graduated from Killeen High School in 1968. He then enrolled at University of Mary Hardin Baylor and Temple College.
He worked at Sears as appliance maintenance and repair, then became employed at BayLong Toyota until he decided to branch his own business as Tejas Motor Company in Killeen TX in 1980. Years passed ending with 4 car lots and 1 rental car business before retiring in 1995. Mike's passion for BBQ and brisket opened the opportunity to start the D Diamond D Ranch outdoor catering & BBQ until 2009.
Mike is survived his high school sweetheart, Susie (Palmer), a son, Jason Brumbalow and Wife, Alis, daughter, Jeri Hill (Brumbalow) and husband David, his sister Sandra Walts and husband Larry, his brother Pat Brumbalow and wife Judy, and 5 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father Fred “Monk” Brumbalow and his mother Sarah (Thompson) Brumbalow.
An outdoor celebration of life event is scheduled for Saturday Jan 16th at the D Diamond D Pavilion at 1110 Longhorn Trail, Belton TX 76513 at 1pm. Casual attire, masks, distancing and a sharing of your story about Mike appreciated at the outdoor ceremony.
“C’mon Good Feelin’!” - Mike
