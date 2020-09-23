Funeral services for Jervontrae Jermaine Vonzel Robinson, 14, will be at 2 p.m. today at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ.
Jervontrae died Sept. 14, 2020.
A visitation was held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday at Judah Worship Center.
A message or memory can be left at www.slcwaco.com.
