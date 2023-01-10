Funeral Services for Jesman “Jes” Mendiola Duenas, 46, of Copperas Cove will be noon Saturday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Duenas died Dec. 30, 2022. He was born Sept. 27, 1976, to Anthony Okazaki Duenas and Susie Mendiola Duenas of Sinajana, Guam.
