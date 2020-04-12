Jesse Bradley

A private family service for retired Staff Sgt. Jesse Garvin Bradley, 86, of Clarksville, Tennessee, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The service will be live-streamed on McReynolds-Nave & Larsen Funeral Home Facebook page.
Mr. Bradley died April 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 13, 1933, in Repton, Alabama, to the late Ely and Elizabeth Johnson Bradley.
He served in the United States Army for 22 years with deployments during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Mr. Bradley lived in the Killeen area for several years.
Jesse was a member of the Sango United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge 761.
He loved to do wood- working and electrical projects. Jesse enjoyed being outdoors especially when he was hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Joyce Bradley, and children, Nancy Morris, Larry Adams, and Cindy Jaznach.
Survivors include his sister, Jeweline Mary; children, Linda Boubel, Billy James, Bobby James, Rickey James, Michael James, Nick Bradley; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
