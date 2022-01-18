A graveside service for Jesse Earl (Buster) Williams, 79, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Williams died Jan. 10, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 17, 1942, in Killeen, where he met and married Jeanie Daughtery.
He was preceded in death by his wife, mother, and father, three brothers and one sister.
Survivors include his sons, David and Terry; two daughters, Lisa and Tracy; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
