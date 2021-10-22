Funeral services with military honors for Jesse “Mr. Suave” Rivera, 63, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Heratige Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Visitation is 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Rivera died on Oct. 10, 2021 in Temple.
Visitation starts at hours prior to the funeral.
