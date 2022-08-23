Funeral services for Jesse Robert Cruz, 23, of Killeen, and formerly of California, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Cruz died Aug. 13, 2022. Jesse was born on June 29, 1999, in Enna, Italy.
He grew up and attended school in San Jose, California. He joined the United States Army in 2018 and trained in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Jesse and his wife, Briana Celiz, were married on May 22, 2020. He enjoyed hiking, loved going to the lake, riding his motorcycle, and spending every second he could with his daughter.
Jesse was an old soul. He was funny, but not everyone understood his humor. He took pride in being in the Army and cared about the soldiers under him. His dream was to get his family to the next step, to be secure and one day travel the world with them.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Cruz.
Jesse is survived by his wife of 2 years, Briana Celiz; and his daughter, Giavonna Kapri Cruz.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
