Jessie Lee Dedrick Sr.

Services for retired Master Sgt. Jessie Lee “Jessie Bo” Dedrick Sr. will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Rev. Willie Earl Robertson officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Dedrick died Jan. 14, 2020.
He was born Dec. 30, 1945, to Shellie and Everlean Dedrick in Temple.
Mr. Dedrick attended Dunbar High School in Temple and graduated from Salinas High in Salinas, Calif., in 1964. He attended Hartwell College and prior to graduating joined the U.S. Army in 1965.
While in the military, he was well accomplished, receiving a Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Metal, Vietnam Service Medal, and many other commendations, medals, badges and ribbons until his 26th year, where he retired. On April 4, 1970, he married Beverly Aiken and two children were raised, Jessica and Jessie Jr.
Mr. Dedrick had a passion for cooking and traveling. His famous German chocolate cake was enjoyed by many and he was an avid music lover and domino player. He was known for his humor, quick wit, infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He wrote his own rules and did things his own unique way.
Survivors include one daughter, Jessica Dedrick of Brookline, Mo.; one son, Jesse Dedrick Jr. and wife Jamie of Killeen; two sisters, Mae Smith of Salinas, Calif., and Effie Waters and husband Ronald of Killeen; four grandchildren, Ashley, Britney, Kameron and Jaylen; seven great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
