Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class (Bishop) Jessie Lee Edmond Jr., 72, of Copperas Cove, have been postponed due to inclement weather. The funeral had been scheduled for today. A new date is pending.
Mr. Edmond died Feb. 8, 2021, in Killeen.
He was born July 6, 1948.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
