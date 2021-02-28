Services for retired Sgt. 1st Class (Bishop) Jessie Lee Edmond Jr., 72, of Copperas Cove, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Edmond died Feb. 8, 2021, in Killeen. He was born July 6, 1948, in Hooks.
Open viewing will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.