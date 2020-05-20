No formal service is planned at this time for Jesus A. (Jesse) Subia, 75, of Lampasas.
Mr. Subia died May 18, 2020, at Lampasas Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born April 9, 1945, in Fort Stockton.
Please send memorials to Lampasas Public Library.
Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas is in charge of arrangements.
