Jesus Blas

Funeral and Mass services for Jesus Cruz Blas, of Killeen, will be held at noon Friday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights.
A committal service with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Reception will follow after the committal service at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
Mr. Blas died March 5, 2023, in Copperas Cove.
He was born on Dec. 7, 1940, to Joaquin C. Blas and Rosario C. Cruz in Barrigada, Guam.
In 1963, Jesus was drafted into the United States Army, in which he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War.
Jesus was a proud member of the American Legion Post #0223, the Chamorro Association of Central Texas (CACT) and parishioner of St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known to fix anything that was broken. Whenever his grandchildren saw that something was broken, they would say, “Give it to Tata. He can fix it.” He was a “jack of all trades.” He had many skills and was open to a challenge.
Jesus loved to collect, share and listen to music, especially Chamorro and country music. Whenever family or friends inquired about his music, he was always willing to provide the music to them.
His favorite sports teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the University of Texas Longhorns. He had a contagious smile that could light up a room, was always willing to give a helping hand to others and never met a stranger who did not become a friend.
His children always admired his patience and compassion for others. Jesus always put his family first before himself. He lived for his family, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the center of his universe.
Mr. Blas was preceded in death by Joaquin C. Blas (father), Rosario C. Blas (mother), Teresita Duenas Blas (wife), James K.D. Blas (son), Juan Blas (brother), Joaquin Blas (brother), Manuel Blas (brother), Daling Diaz (sister) and Sylvia Mendiola (sister).
Jesus is survived by his sons, Patrick Blas, Jesse Blas (wife Judy Blas), and Fred Dela Cruz (wife Merci Dela Cruz); daughters, Jessann Blas and Dina Blas; grandchildren, Katelyn Ard (husband Wesley Ard), Ryan Blas, Jacob Blas, Joshua Blas, Kelsey Dela Cruz, Fredrico Dela Cruz (wife Tiffany Dela Cruz), Alyssa Dela Cruz, Mia Dela Cruz, Aiden Dela Cruz, James Blas and Amanda Blas; great-grandchildren, Carson Ard and Melody Dela Cruz; brother, Tony Materne; and sisters, Doring Blas and Lola Carbullido.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Alzheimer’s Association, American Heart Association, and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the name of Jesus Cruz Blas.
