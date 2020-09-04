Services for Jesus (Jesse) Hernandez, 57, of the Leon Junction community, will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 12, at the Mound Cowboy Church Tabernacle in Leon Junction with Pastor Bruce Cox officiating.
Mr. Hernandez died Aug. 31, 2020, at his home.
Jesse was born Dec. 1, 1962, in Killeen.
He grew up in Killeen and Harker Heights, graduating from Killeen High School in 1981. He married Tammy Lou Vaughn on March 21, 1993, in Leon Junction. He was a member of Mound Cowboy Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy on Sept. 22, 2017, and his father, Pedro Hernandez Sr.
Survivors include his mother, Eloisa Hernandez of Killeen; sister, Maria T. Lewis and husband, Tony of Killeen; brothers, Pedro Hernandez Jr. of Killeen, Isidro Hernandez and wife, Mandy of Round Rock, Jose Hernandez of Leander; nieces and nephews, Jerome and Annika Lewis of Bellevue, Neb., Matthew and Bridgette Singer of Kempner, Gabby Lewis of Killeen, residing currently in Osaka, Japan, Rhett and Presley Hernandez of Round Rock; great-nieces and nephews, Teddy and Lorelei Lewis, Samuel, Meadow, Scarlett and Arlo Singer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be designated to Mound Cowboy Church in Mound.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.
