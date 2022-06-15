Graveside services for Jesus Patrick Michael Williams, 36, of Harker Heights, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Williams died May 20, 2022, at his home.
He was born Dec. 12, 1985, in Germany to Michael and Patricia Devaughn Williams.
Jesus loved watching his favorite basketball teams. He loved to cook and spend time with his family and friends. He was a sharp dresser and the life of the party. Jesus was always willing to give advice and had a very big heart. He will be missed.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by mother Patricia Williams on Dec. 20, 2019; and father Michael Williams in 2020.
He is survived by one brother, Derrick Lynch of Gatesville; and two sisters, Andrea Razor and Lavenya Williams, both of Killeen.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton, which is in charge of arrangements.
