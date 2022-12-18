Jesusa Z. Galvan

Rosary Services and Mass for Jesusa Z. Galvan, 89, will be held at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with the burial to follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Ms. Galvan died Dec. 14, 2022 at her home in Killeen. She was with members of her loving family in her last hours.

