Rosary Services and Mass for Jesusa Z. Galvan, 89, will be held at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with the burial to follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Ms. Galvan died Dec. 14, 2022 at her home in Killeen. She was with members of her loving family in her last hours.
She was born on September 14th, 1933 in Sinton, Texas, where she eventually met and married the love of her life and future husband of 60 years, Priciliano F. Galvan.
She was a resident of Killeen for nearly 50 years, and though she never worked outside of the home, she had the hardest job of all, being a military wife and mother of five children.
She was loved dearly by those around her, and had the patience and kindness of an angel.
Although her younger years raising a family didn’t allow time for a lot of outside hobbies, she later developed a love of bingo and would try to go to Las Vegas or Shreveport at least once a year, or more if possible.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Priciliano Galvan, two of her sons, Jose Galvan and David Galvan and her grandson, Dean Nicholson Jr.
She leaves behind a family that will miss her dearly to include her daughter Sylvia Johnson of Killeen, daughter Sonia Sparrow of Killeen, and son and daughter in law, Pete and Diane Galvan of Chandler, Arizona.
She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Jessica Galvan, Louis Nicholson, Cary Johnson Jr., Theodore Johnson, and Marcus Galvan and 10 great grandchildren to include Kieona Nicholson, Hayden Nicholson, Kane Nicholson, Louis Nicholson Jr., Priest Nicholson, Janae Gomez, Shaiann Rush, Destiny Katz, Romeo Montague, and Mina Montague.
She may no longer be with us here on earth but the memories of how she touched our lives will forever be with us in our hearts and minds.
