Funeral services for Jewel Marie Byers, 97, of Lindale, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Killeen.
Mrs. Byers died April 2, 2023.
She was born Feb. 5, 1926, in Killeen, to parents John Edgar and Maude Estelle Thornton.
Jewel graduated from Killeen High School and moved on to work as a Civil Servant at Fort Hood until she was able to retire.
Mrs. Byers was preceded in death by her parents, John Edgar Thornton and Maude Estelle Thornton; ex-husband, Nick Pavazzi; husband Maynard Byers; brother, Billy Earl Thornton; sisters, Mildred Geneva Lanier and Doris Estelle Gilliam; and grandchild, Matthew King.
She is survived by her ex-husband, Albert Watts; son, Michael Antone Pavazzi; stepson, Tom Byers; daughter, Pamela Pavazzi Harris; stepdaughters, Cheryl Curtin and Janell Hurley; grandchildren, Brandon Todd Adams, Lisa Marie Avery and Michael King; great-grandchildren, Tinley and Cole Avery; and two step-granddaughters, Lyndsie Byers and Peyton Byers.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Baptist Church of Killeen, 3310 S. WS Young Dr., Killeen, TX 76542, or Heart to Heart Hospice, 7925 S. Broadway Ave. #1140, Tyler, TX 75703.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
