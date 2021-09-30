Funeral services for Jewel J. Williams, 93, of Killeen will be at 3 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with the Rev. David Leach officiating. Burial will follow in the Killeen City Cemetery, 2408 E. Rancier Ave.
Mrs. Williams died in hospice care Sept. 24, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
Mrs. Williams was born Jewel Darline Jochets on Nov. 4, 1927, in Holland, Texas, to Hugo F. and Rose (Woytek) Jochets.
On Aug. 6, 1950, she married George Daniel Williams at the First United Methodist Church of Killeen.
She was a huge supporter of the Killeen Kangaroos and had attended every game since 1954 until 2010 when her husband and soulmate, George Williams, passed. The couple were celebrated by Roo P.R.I.D.E. as “True Roo Fans” from 1992-1994. Jewel and George were also big supporters of Texas A&M and attended their home games as season ticket holders.
Jewel retired in 1989, after serving 35 years, as a Supervisor III of the Credit and Accounting Section from the Lone Star Gas Co., where she had the opportunity to work with and meet many interesting people from all over the world. She became a Chamber of Commerce Ambassador in 1988 and served on the Chamber’s Business Relations Council since 1982.
After retirement, Jewel and George focused on giving back to the community as volunteers. The couple did everything together; as a team. Both successfully completed and received certificates from the Citizens Police Academy in 1997 and were instrumental in starting up the Killeen Handicapped Parking Enforcement Program in 1994, where they were celebrated as Volunteers of the Year 2000. They also became members of the Killeen Citizens on Patrol (KCOPS).
Jewel and George also worked to establish a Killeen chapter of the Mended Hearts for people who have gone through heart surgery and their family members.
They also worked as Census takers.
In 2005, the couple was individually awarded Certificates of Special Recognition from America Responds-Concerts of Compassion Across America in recognition of outstanding and invaluable service to the victims of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
Jewel and George were members of the VFW and the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. Both also supported and sponsored Vive Les Arts of Killeen.
Jewel was also a 60-year member of the Eastern Star Chapter 490 of Killeen, a lady member of Karem Temple, a member of the organ and music club of Killeen and a member of the American Business Women’s Association.
She also enjoyed playing the organ, walking, playing golf, traveling, and went on 27 cruises with George.
Jewel was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years in 2010; her father in 1985; and her mother in 1991; and a brother, Logan Stanley Jochets, in 1966.
Survivors include her daughter, Terry D. Wall, and son-in-law, Ronald T. (Tim) Wall of Tyler; a granddaughter, Stacy Wall of Dallas; a grandson, Ronald T. Wall III and his wife, Jennifer of Sulphur Springs; a great-grandson, Jasper Daniel Wall, also of Sulphur Springs; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com.
Please make memorials to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Shriners International Headquarters, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607. Phone (813)281-0300; www.shrinershq.org.
The family strongly requests the wearing of masks to protect everyone at the funeral service. If you are unwilling to wear a mask, please stay home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.