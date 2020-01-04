Jim Blankinship
Courtesy photo

Funeral services for Jim Blankinship, 90, will be held at noon Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Mr. Blankinship died Jan. 2, 2020, in Harker Heights. He was born July 23, 1929, to Irving Blankinship and Nettie Jarrett in Goree.

