A memorial service for Jim Ed Sims, 79, of Nolanville, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Sims died July 9, 2022, in his home.
He was born April 28, 1943, in Houston, to Joe William Sr. and Juanita Sims.
He grew up in Nolanville and Killeen, attending school in Nolanville through eighth grade and graduating from Killeen High School in the Class of 1961. While in high school, Jim played football and was involved in several activities. He enjoyed and valued his many friends in both Nolanville and Killeen.
After receiving his degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Jim Ed managed a Ryder office in the Metroplex. He then became the Assistant Comptroller for the City of Austin and was the owner of Eagle Transport at the time of his retirement.
Jim Ed was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joe William Sims, Jr.; a son, Jim Ed Sims, Jr.; and a daughter, Cynthia Elizabeth Coker.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Jonathan Thompson, Kaelie Thompson, and Noah Sims. He is also survived by brothers John Sims (Nita) of Nolanville, Jeff Sims (Erin) of Belton, and a sister, Jennifer Hancock (Gary), of Belton. Also surviving him are several loved nieces and nephews and cousins who were an important part of his “growing up” years.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
