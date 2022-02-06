Jim Lindley
When President Lyndon Baines Johnson opened Central Texas College, Jim Lindley became General Counsel to the board of directors and served 45 years as legal counsel and in other capacities at that institution. He highly regarded the opportunity to work for the College that served over 80,000 national and international staff and students, including the overseas campuses. From 1967 through present Jim Lindley’s County wide involvement has included: being Mayor of Killeen, City Attorney-Copperas Cove, City Attorney-Nolanville, President and director Killeen Chamber of Commerce, President AUSA, President Lions Clubs, Killeen Economic Development Corporation, Killeen Industrial Foundation, Director Union State Bank, President Killeen Lions Foundation, Director St. Francis Medical Missions and numerous other foundations, Church and charitable involvements. Jim established the groundwork and laid the foundation for future generations by helping to evolve the area into what it is today. The Killeen Community Center, Long Branch Park, the Killeen Municipal Golf Course, Central Texas College, American Technological University Library, Metroplex Hospital, Lions Park and handicapped playground, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Building Complex and children’s playground, Holy Trinity Catholic High School, Temple, Our Lady of the Angels Maternity Shelter, Temple, Clements’s Boys and Girls Club, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Knights of Columbus, and the Vive les Arts society are a few of the many entities he was a founder, director, partner or benefactor. You will find his name on local fire stations, museums, city parks, community centers, churches, chapels, schools and senior centers honoring his civic and professional involvement in this county. As a result of this long standing history of service he is held with highest regard for his reputation of professionalism, integrity and charitable efforts. By and through these efforts he has touched immeasurable numbers of Central Texans.
Jim was the recipient of many awards including the Lumen Gentium Award for service to the Catholic Diocese, church and schools; the Exchange Club’s Golden Deeds Award for Service to the community; he was honored as a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation in recognition of service and devotion to the highest standards of the Bar; awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow for dedicated Humanitarian services to Lions International, he was named Pro Bono Attorney of the Year, he was honored with the City of Killeen Roy J, Smith Award for service to the economic development of the Killeen area and named Bell County Attorney of the year.
As one of the early attorney’s to establish a law practice in our community, Jim helped lay the foundation in Bell County by being an outstanding role model through his leadership efforts, and providing a positive, ethical, face for the name “Attorney” in our area and state. A humble ‘giant’ that was greatly loved and that we will miss dearly.
Jim was born February 5, 1931, in Oletha, Texas to Lolene Archer and John Lindley. While he was still a toddler his mother married Cecil G. Barnett, who raised him. After graduation from Groesbeck High School, he attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas where he received his Bachelor’s Degree then moved on to serve four years in the United States Navy. While stationed in California, he met Bernice Gloria Thibeau from East Amherst, New York. They married in 1956 and lived a short time in New York before moving to Waco Texas where in 1962 Jim earned his Juris Doctorate degree from Baylor Law School. He is survived by his wife, Bernice; his daughter, Cecile Folkerson ( husband, Doug Folkerson ) and daughter Mary Wiley ( husband, James Wiley) and his three grandchildren; Dr. Lindley Folkerson (husband, Dr. John Beauchamp), Donald Folkerson and James David Wiley.
The visitation and Rosary will be held February 6, 2022, from 5:00-7:00pm at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, Harker Heights, TX. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held February 7, 2022 at 11:00am at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church with internment following the Mass at 1:00 at the Central Texas Veteran’s State Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Texas State Lion’s Camp, for special needs children; 4100 San Antonio Hwy., Kerrville, TX 78028; St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, for Youth Educational Scholarships, 1000 FM 2410, Harker Heights, TX ; the St. Francis Medical Missions, P.O. Box 2313, Cedar Park, TX 78630-2313; or the charity of your choice.
