Jimmie Barnum

Funeral Services for Jimmie B. Barnum, 82, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church with burial following, with military honors, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Mr. Barnum died on Jan. 17, 2022, at his home in Copperas Cove.
The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service.
Jimmie was born on May 23, 1939, in Stanaford, West Virginia. He graduated from Kenwood High School in June of 1958 in Baltimore, Md. He joined the United States Navy right after high school where he served for three years.
While Jim was serving in the Navy he met Nora Hanssen and they married on February 4, 1961, in Wilson Point, MD. After his time with the Navy, Jim joined the United States Army in September of 1961. He served with our country for 23 years before retiring in 1979 to include time in Vietnam.
He was a proud recipient of the Vietnam Service Medal w/1 Silver Service Star, Bronze Star Medal, Combat Medical Badge, National Defense Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry w/Palm, and Expert (Rifle) Badge. While at Fort Lewis, Washington, he earned his LVN license.
After retirement, he graduated from Central Texas College, where he received his degree in Criminal Justice. Jim worked as an LVN for the Veterans Administration and Darnell Army Hospital before becoming a medical instructor with TDCJ.
He retired in 2001 from TDCJ so that he and Nora could travel and give back to the community.
Jim had been a member of Grace United Methodist Church since 1978.
He was also a 50-year member of the Masonic Order, served almost 50 years with Karem Shrine and the Scottish Rite. Jim was also a member of the Cowboys of Karem and the Honda Motorcycle Club.
He loved to travel in his motorhome and was proud to have visited every state but Rhode Island.
They also enjoyed many cruises together. He also loved cowboy shooting and participating in reenactments.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Carl Barnum.
Jimmie is survived by his wife, Nora Barnum; sons, Chris Barnum, Clifford Barnum and wife, Diana; daughter-in-law, Teresa Hansen; grandchildren, Todd Barnum, Christen Bishop, Sgt. Angel Waters, Alesha Waters, Nicholas Barnum, Zachary Barnum, Kirsten Cubbage, CPT Robert McCain; one great-granddaughter, Charlie Barnum; brothers, George and Steve Barnum; close friends, Dennis and Kathy McCain; and many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.
