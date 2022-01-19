Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Jimmie Bernard Barnum, 82, will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at Grace United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Barnum died Jan. 17, 2022, at his home in Copperas Cove.
The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Viss Family Funeral Home handled arrangements.
