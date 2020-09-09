A memorial service for Jimmie Deatrice Lendennie, 78, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Lendennie died Aug. 10, 2020, after suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
He was born in 1941, in Blytheville, Ark.
Jimmie moved to Hawthorne, Ca. at the age of 18.
Shortly after graduation from Hawthorne High School in 1961, he pursued his passion as a drummer and played with the band John, Judy and the Newport’s.
In 1962, Jimmie joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He served three years and was honorably discharged in 1965. He then re-enlisted in 1976, and was stationed at various posts within the United States. Jimmie retired from the United States Army in 1993 at the rank of sergeant first class after 22 years of service. During his spare time, Jimmie was an active drummer in several bands keeping true to his passion.
As a civilian, he was employed with DynCorp for five years as a helicopter mechanic and inspector. After his full retirement Jimmie continued to pursue his passion as a drummer and enjoyed playing golf.
Survivors include his wife and high school sweetheart, Connie of 58 years and their children, Kimberly Lendennie, Bunny and spouse Larry Kratzenburg and his sisters, Maxine and Jessie.
Jimmie’s brother Gary Lee, Sr. passed away in 2019.
Jimmie will also be forever remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousin and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jimmie D. Lendennie’s name to Disabled American Veterans donate.dav.org or Cure PSP contact donations@curepsp.org.
The family would like to recognize the Community Living Center at the VA in Temple for the special care given to Jimmie.
