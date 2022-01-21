Funeral Mass for Jimmie Gonzales, 92, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen.
Mr. Gonzales died Jan. 16, 2022. He was born Nov. 29, 1929, in Dripping Springs.
Jimmie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janie Gonzales, of 69 years; his father, Santiago Gonzales; his mother, Julia Lopez; seven brothers; three sisters; his grandchildren, David Lopez, Jacinda Lopez, Rene Lopez and Jamie Gonzales.
Survivors include his sons, Jerry, Jesse, and Jacob Gonzales; daughters, Judy Gonzales-Garcia and Joann Suggs; sister, Tonia Reyna; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
