Services for Jimmy Burl Bates, 85, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Christ on WS Young Drive in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Bates died March 10, 2023, in his home with his family.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 10:00 pm
He was born July 8, 1937, in Gatesville.
Jim and Gailya graduated from Killeen High School, where Jimmy played football with his twin. He married Gailya straight out of high school and chose not to play college football because they wouldn’t allow him to bring his wife with him. They had many adventures together while building their family.
Jim had many odd-and-end jobs, but was a businessman for sure. He and Robert ran a tire treading business, then he worked for the post office for 10 years. Afterwards, Jimmy and Kenny decided to go into the boat business that almost sunk them, but they decided to run a Gulf station where they sold boats and RVs.
From there they were able to purchase a plot of land, moved Bates Marine there and began the process of opening Bates Nissan & Marine with his brothers. They got their first shipment of Datsun vehicles in September 1974. There were many changes in the company, but Bates Nissan has now been in business and run by family for almost 50 years.
Jimmy, better known as Gramps, loved his family and loved to travel, so naturally he combined those two loves. He took his grandchildren to Six Flags, Schlitterbahn, Sea World, Disney and more. Every summer for years he took them on a trip somewhere. Almost every trip they had a caricature drawn of the group made to mark the vacation, which he always framed and hung.
When Jim and Gailya decided to build a house out on Belton Lake, they made sure to build it with their family in mind, at least their grandchildren. They built a room for the girls, one for the boys and a game room above the garage, so that they would have a place to stay and play. It was always an adventure with Gramps.
When his first great-grandchild came along, he was given a new name, Gee. At first, he was disappointed because Alyssa didn’t know his name but later decided that it was okay, mainly because Gailya (aka Nana) pointed out that she gave him a special name. From then on, all the great-grandchildren called him Gee.
Jimmy’s family extended beyond blood relatives. He welcomed everyone in and showed them love. It didn’t matter if they were a church member, an employee, a customer or sitting at a table next to him in a restaurant, he would strike up a conversation, and by the end of it they were family. In fact, when he would get up in church, he would begin with “Have I told you lately that I love you?!” He was generous as well and would give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it. Sometimes it came with “advice” for the future, but it was always given with love.
He showed his family the importance of attending church and having a relationship with Christ. He lived by the motto “One day at a time” and spoke those words often. He knew that each day was special and wanted his family to know it and cherish it.
Mr. Bates was preceded in death by his parents, James Adron and Edith Bates; his twin, Robert Bates; his younger brother, Kenny Bates; and his nephew, Jim Bob Bates.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gailya Taylor Bates; his children Debra Vahrenkamp and spouse Charles, and Bobby Bates; his six grandchildren Chris, Christy, Mandy, David, Patrick and Kirsten; and his 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
