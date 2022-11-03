JIMMY RAY TITTLE, JR.
(August 4, 1981 – October 27, 2022)
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 12:27 am
Jimmy Ray Tittle, Jr. was born on August 4th, 1981 in Temple, TX to Barbara and Jimmy Ray Tittle, Sr. He died on October 27th, 2022 in Temple, TX.
Jimmy, or J.J. as he was affectionately called by his family and those who knew him best, was raised in Harker Heights, TX.
J.J. enjoyed playing basketball and table tennis in his early years. He also had a passion for cooking. J.J. developed his culinary skills and became a chef. He worked for such places as Nami, Sports City Grill and Just Cooking BBQ. According to some, he made the best wings in the city.
J.J. is survived by his children, Demareyo Deiontay Tittle, Omarie Dashawn Tittle, Madelyn Ann Tittle; his parents, Barbara Ann Tittle, and Jimmy Ray Tittle, Sr.; his brother, Joseph Micheal Tittle; his former wife, Juanita Vernon; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; a nephew and a niece.
Services will be held at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home, 3100 S. Old F.M. 440 Rd. in Killeen, TX on Tuesday, November 8, 2022; viewing from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM; funeral service from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Interment follows at Killeen Memorial Park Cemetery, 3576 Lake Rd. in Killeen, TX.
Following the services, a repast will be held at First Baptist Church fellowship hall at 100 E. Ruby Rd. in Harker Heights, TX.
J.J. will be sorely missed. He was a devoted son, father, and friend to many.
