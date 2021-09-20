A celebration of life service for retired Lt. Col. Jimmy Royce Hodgin, 75, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at United Methodist Church in Salado.
Mr. Hodgin died Sept. 16, 2021.
He was born in 1946, in Haskell.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.
