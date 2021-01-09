A graveside service for Jimmy Lee Walts, 69, of Killeen, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Pleasent Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.
Mr. Walts died Dec. 26, 2020, at a local nursing home.
He was born Jan. 15, 1951, in Belton, to Roland and Selma Walts.
He graduated from Killeen High School in 1969.
Jimmy was an accomplished master jeweler. He was employed with Keen’s Jewelry for many years, he owned his own jewelry shop for some years and worked out of the family home for many years.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father.
Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Strong and husband, Matt; two grandsons, Gavin and Colin; one brother, Larry Walts; aunts and many cousins.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
