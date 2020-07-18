A memorial service for Jo Ann Davey, 82, of Copperas Cove will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove. Family burial will follow at Long Cove Cemetery in Lometa.
Mrs. Davey died July 16, 2020, with loved ones by her side.
She was born April 21, 1938, in Abilene, to Clarence and Greydale Johnson.
She was raised in Bisbee, Arizona, with her younger brother, Billy. In August of 1956, she married the love of her life, Edward James Davey Jr. Together they had three children: Melva, Eddie and Jodie.
She was an avid supporter of the Special Olympics and often cheered for her son Eddie while he bowled.
In her adult years, she loved to spend her free time reading, traveling, and doing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Her professional career is what led her to Copperas Cove, where she was employed by Copperas Cove Independent School District and served as a paraprofessional. She retired after providing over 20 years of service in 2010.
She was a dedicated member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and was baptized in 1997.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Davey Jr., her son, Edward Davey and parents, Clarence and Greydale Johnson.
Survivors include her daughters Melva of Tucson, Arizona, and daughter Jodie and husband Brian of Copperas Cove; five grandchildren, Eva, Jason, James (wife Kate), Rachel and Colby.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
