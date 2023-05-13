Funeral services for Jo Ann Marlene Maxon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. There will be a small reception for family and friends after the burial at the funeral home.
Jo Ann was born in Pennsylvania and made her way to Killeen by way of the Army. She lived most of her life in Killeen, attending Killeen ISD schools since elementary school and graduating from Killeen High School in 1975.
She then intended to get a law enforcement degree from Central Texas College, but changed her mind once she took a graphics and design class. She ended up graduating with her AAS degree from Central Texas College and worked in the print shop. Her passion for hard work and helping students led her to become one of the most respected people on campus and then become the manager of the printing department. In her off time, she enjoyed shopping with her grandchildren, going to the lake, and going on motorcycle rides with her husband and friends.
Mrs. Maxon is preceded in death by her father Andrew Yalch, her mother Elenor Yalch, and brothers John and Terry Yalch.
She is survived by her husband Raymond T. Maxon; her daughter and son-in-law Tasha and Bradley Brown; her sons Todd and Gena Maxon, and Mark and Amanda Maxon; three grandchildren, Riley and Amber Young, and Mia Maxon; and two brothers and two sisters.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Central Texas College Foundation has set up a scholarship in memory of Jo Ann. If you would like to donate to the Joann Maxon Leaders in Graphics and Design scholarship in lieu of flowers you may do so at the following link: https://www.ctcd.edu/about-ctc/ctc-foundation/ways-to-give/ and then click on the donate button and type in the blank memo line: Scholarship in memory of Joann Maxon.
