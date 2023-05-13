Jo Ann Marlene Maxon

Jo Ann Marlene Maxon

Funeral services for Jo Ann Marlene Maxon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. There will be a small reception for family and friends after the burial at the funeral home.

Jo Ann was born in Pennsylvania and made her way to Killeen by way of the Army. She lived most of her life in Killeen, attending Killeen ISD schools since elementary school and graduating from Killeen High School in 1975.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.