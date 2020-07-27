A private family service for Jo Ella Dayton Doss Fiedler, 97, of Killeen, will be held at Killeen City Cemetery at a future date.
Mrs. Fiedler died July 21, 2020, at the Rosewood Retirement Community in Killeen, where she had lived for more than 20 years.
She was born Dec. 16, 1922, in Liberty Hill to George and Alice Davis Dayton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.