Private family services for Jo Ella Dayton Doss Fiedler, 97, of Killeen will be held at a later date at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Fiedler died July 21, 2020, at the Rosewood Retirement Community in Killeen after living there 20 years.
She was born Dec. 16, 1922, in Liberty Hill to George and Alice Davis Dayton.
She moved to Killeen in 1945 and became the manager of the Fort Hood PX. She worked as a cashier at both Craig’s Variety Store and Minimax Grocery Store. Mrs. Fiedler also worked as the nursery attendant each Sunday at First Methodist Church of Killeen, in food service at Peebles Elementary School and for Goodnight Homes, as manager of the Jacqueline Arms Apartment Complex in Temple,
Mrs. Fiedler was previously married to Thomas Sterling “T.S.” Doss and in 1966 married George Fiedler of Temple.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, T.S. Doss, and husband George Fiedler; her nine brothers and sisters, including Olive Dayton Purser, of Killeen; grandson, Ryan Sterling Doss and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Fiedler is survived by son, William Sterling (“Bill”) Doss and wife, Carolyn of Salado; two granddaughters, Megan Miller and husband, Brian, of Houston, and Lauren Harrison and husband, Jonathan of Houston; great-granddaughters, Blake Miller and Harper Harrison, of Houston; niece, Janice Dayton Neal, and husband, Pete and family of Armstrong, Missouri; nephew, Harold Dayton and family of Burnet, as well as, several other nieces, nephews and their families.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.
