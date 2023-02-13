Graveside services with full military honors for Joan Carol Bridgens, 71, of Kempner will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Bridgens died on Feb. 9, 2023.
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 9:38 pm
Joan was born on Aug. 15, 1951, to Glen and Flora Bridgens in Dearborn, Mich. She graduated from Kennedy High School in Taylor, Mich. and Central Michigan University.
She then went on to join the United States Army. Joan served the country for almost 27 years and retired having earned the rank of command sergeant major. During that time, she was stationed in Korea, Europe, and many parts of the continental United States. She had friends throughout the world.
After retiring from the military she became a teacher in her hometown of Taylor, Mich., where she was loved by her many students and colleagues. Joan loved to dance.
While teaching, she started dance teams at her schools. She found much joy working with her dance teams. A huge smile would always be on her face when she spoke of them. After retiring from teaching, she returned to Texas where she loved to be. She was a terrific athlete and was always the life of the party.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Flora Bridgens.
Joan is survived by David and Arden Bridgens, Sherry and Frank Kolakowski, Glenn and Lora Bridgens, Nieces Kristen Kolakowski-Godin (Andrew) and Jennifer Horvath (Cameron) and Great nieces and Nephews Juliette, Jax and Penelope Godin, Nash, and Sutton Horvath.
Her family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Wyers of Palliative Care. A special thank you to family and friends who have supported and loved her throughout her life.
Visitation will be held the Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., at Viss Family Funeral Home, Copperas Cove.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
